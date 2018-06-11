Bank Robber Caught

"We followed all the procedures that we needed to and everyone is safe. Everything is fine, and we're thrilled with that. Everyone did what they were supposed to do," Mary Wilkerson, Boone County National Bank Vice President, said.

At 2:30 Friday afternoon, Nelson walked into the branch of Boone County National Bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to accurate descriptions from witnesses, police were able to make an arrest within the hour.

"Everything went very well. The employees of the bank have been trained for this type of situation, and they acted. It couldn't have gone better. We got good descriptions, and we were able to get out here and get that information," Ken Gregory, Columbia Police, said.

The information paid off and aided the police in quickly catching the robber. After leaving the bank, Nelson got in his car and headed west on

I-70. He was stopped at mile marker 117 by a highway patrolman, just 14 miles down the road. Wilkerson says such a quick arrest could not have happened without the training.

"What people tell us over and over and over again is that when it does happen, they know what to do because of the really good training that they've had. That has been our experience. Our folks do what they're supposed to do and everybody's safe and that's always the goal," Wilkerson said.

The training that Wilkerson mentioned involves a mock robbery held after hours with the Columbia Police department. Wilkerson says Boone National's policy is to leave as little money as possible in each bank location. When asked how much was taken, she said, "a lot less than you would think."