Bank Robber From Missouri Sentenced in Texas

WACO, Texas (AP) - The final person linked to a string of bank robberies in Missouri and Texas has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

A federal judge in Waco on Thursday sentenced Jeffrey Brent Heckman.

Heckman pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of bank robbery and to carrying a firearm during a violent crime.

The Missouri robberies happened in Hamilton, Brookfield, Columbia and Harrison County. A credit union in Temple, Texas, was held up last July.

Jacob Thomas Norris and Alexia Quentasha Baker in March pleaded guilty to bank robbery and to aiding and abetting bank robbery. Norris was sentenced last month to six years in prison. Baker received a more than three-year term.

The Macon, Mo., residents were caught last September in Mexico.