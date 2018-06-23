Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Miller County

MILLER COUNTY - According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a single subject robbed First State Bank in Iberia, Mo. at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The individual left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in a gold colored car with unknown license. At approximately 11:50 a.m., a vehicle matching this description pulled into Central Bank in Tuscumbia, Mo. A masked subject attempted to enter the locked down facility. After failing to obtain entrance into the bank, the suspect left the parking lot in the gold vehicle.

Two Missouri state troopers located the vehicle travelling behind Tuscumbia City Hall and arrested the subject for armed robbery without incident. The suspect was later identified as David Krzysik, 48, of Waynesville, MO. Krzysik is being held at the Miller County Jail pending charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Iberia Police Department are all assisting in the investigation.