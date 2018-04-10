Bank Robbery Suspect Imprisoned in Missouri

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- A man wanted in recent bank robberies in North Dakota and Minnesota was released from a federal prison in Missouri in mid-December after serving five years behind bars for larceny and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities are searching for 43-year-old William St. John, who is believed responsible for holdups at a Bank of the West branch in Fargo, N.D., on New Year's Eve and a U.S. Bank branch in Bloomington, Minn., two days later.

Fargo Police Lt. Joel Vettel says St. John is a South Dakota native who has friends in Fargo. Authorities say St. John was captured on bank video surveillance and identified by a South Dakota-based federal agent who knew him.

The FBI is involved in the search. Authorities believe St. John is armed.