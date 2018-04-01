Bank Worker Sentenced to Five Years for Stealing

SEDALIA (AP) - A former employee of a mid-Missouri bank has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $90,000. Fifty-one-year-old Denise A. Dove was sentenced Wednesday for the thefts from Excel Bank in Green Ridge and Sedalia.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that Dove was arrested in February 2010 after bank officials called police about unauthorized withdrawals and forged paperwork on three accounts.

Court records show Dove told investigators that she took money from between five and 10 accounts. Dove pleaded guilty in Jan. 18. The bank has reimbursed customers for the stolen funds.