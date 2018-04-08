Banker Leaves $3 million to Truman State

The gift announced the university will fund a scholarship program named for Ingraham that is expected to provide as much as $4,000 a year to at least 30 students. Ingraham, who died in July at 99, was born in Green Castle, Missouri. After graduating from Browning High School in 1923, he attended Kirksville Normal School, later to become Truman State, and began teaching in Sullivan County. After study at Chillicothe Business College, he went into banking, serving for many years at president and CEO of the Citizens Bank in Browning, and also managing insurance, farming and cattle enterprises. Ingraham moved to Kansas City after retiring in 1976.