Banks adapt to changes in technology and customers

2 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 06 2015 Aug 6, 2015 Thursday, August 06, 2015 4:50:00 PM CDT August 06, 2015 in News
By: Samantha Kummerer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Landmark Bank opened in Missouri more than 100 years ago. A lot has changed in that time, not just at Landmark, but other banks as well.

"When I got into banking 23 years ago I thought I was going to be bored, and boy have I not been bored. Things have changed so quickly that really our biggest struggle is to keep up," said Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at the Central Bank of Boone County.

In order to stay on top in a competitive industry, banks must meet customers' needs, and in today's era that means adapting to technology.

"Every time a new piece of technology comes out, whether it be you know, an iPad, a watch or whatever it might be, we have to understand how our customers might want to use that new piece of technology to interact with us," Landmark Bank senior vice president Nicholas Kieffer said.

Recently Landmark Bank added around 10 ATM's around Columbia, added video tellers at drive-thrus to expand service hours and began offering mobile banking.

Kieffer said the changes followed the shift of how customers want to interact with their bank.

"Customers are more comfortable making their deposits on their own terms and their own time frame and their own traffic pattern," Kieffer said.

But the constant race with technology doesn't come easy.

"On one hand you're pushing the envelope as far as you can technologically to provide your customers with as much service as possible and then you've got to the regulatory environment that says you can't do this and you can't do that," Wilkerson said.

She said the constant push and pull has created struggle in offering new products and service quickly. Yet the updated services are something the banks have to absorb to stay relevant.

With the increase in remote banking there has been a national trend of decrease in the physical space of banks. Data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. reported since 2010 bank branches and offices in the U.S have declined by more than 2000. This decline is seen in Missouri as well, decreasing by 33 banks since 2010, according to data from the Missouri Department of Finance.

Wilkerson said it has only been in the last two years that banks have seen a decrease in the number of teller transactions.

As some customers decrease their interaction with tellers, they gain convenience, but lose the relationship aspect, which MU Finance Professor John Howe says is critical for local banks.

"Community banks make their living with relationships, so the thing that distinguishes them from the very large banks that are often in the headlines is they tend to be more relationship driven," Howe said.

For the Central Bank of Boone County, this means the responsibility of maintaining the relationship is on the bank.

From being out in the community, to hosting different classes and programs, the bank strives to connect with the community.

"In the way, way, old days bankers would sit in their desk and they'd be up high behind bars, and they would sit patiently waiting for the customer, well it doesn't work that way anymore, we've got to go out and get them, we've got to go out and talk to them, we've got to go out and build relationships," Wilkerson said.

Despite the decrease, Howe doesn't believe bank branches will ever fully go away.  He said some functions will always require person-to-person contact and banks also serve a wide clientele.

"The problem that banks have is they have to straddle a whole bunch of generations and they have to satisfy a whole bunch of generations," Howe said. "My parents would never dream of banking even online. They might go through a drive thru, but they're very much bricks and mortar kinds of people."

Wilkerson agrees that this is an aspect of banking that poises a challenge for the industry right now.

"We still have to have branches, we still have to have telephones, we still have to have fax machines, but we also do a tremendous amount of interaction with our customers online, through live-chat or online banking or mobile banking," Wilkerson said.

All agree that the shift of why people come in will continue to evolve.

"There might be fewer people coming in, but they're different types of conversations, which take longer, they're more advice, needs-based kinds of conversations," Kieffer said.

Kieffer predicts the shift in banks' role from a transaction-based to an advisory is something that will continue to evolve.

As the banks continue to find their place among developing technology, Wilkerson finds the bank will always maintain a place for customers to come for quality advice and a safe place for their money.

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
9am 31°
10am 32°
11am 33°
12pm 34°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

8:00a
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
9:00a
Meet the Press
10:00a
Give
8:30a
The Key of David
9:00a
Campmeeting
10:00a
Discover the Truth

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy