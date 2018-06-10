Bar owner's lawsuit challenges St. Louis smoking ban

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis bar owner wants a judge to block the city's smoking ban, just days before exemptions to the law are to expire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the "Smoke Free Air Act" took effect in 2011 with five-year exemptions for taverns that met certain requirements.

But those exemptions will expire January 1.

As owner of the Trophy Room, Herbert Krischke last week filed a lawsuit asking a St. Louis circuit judge to block the city from enforcing the ordinance or declare it unconstitutional.

The lawsuit argues that the law "grants a special or exclusive right, privilege or immunity" to the deep-pocketed casinos such as the city's Lumiere Place. That casino gets to keep its exemption.