Barbecue contest takes place in Jefferson City

Barbecuers from around the country have descended on Jefferson City for the Capital City Cook-Off.

Contestants began arriving Thursday to unload equipment, set up tents, and begin cooking.

Friday's events include a Butt to Butt pork competition open to contestants invited from around the country and the fifth annual Buck-a-Bone fundraiser benefiting the Special Learning Center. Dinner, live music, and a beer garden will be available Friday night for $15. All proceeds will go to the Special Learning Center.

Participants will cook through the night in preparation for Saturday's contests. Chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, backyard chicken, and backyard ribs will be judged.There is also a "kids que" contest. Food, drinks, and live music will be available Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.