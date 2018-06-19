Barbiea Advances to 100 Fly Final at SEC Championships

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- Sophomore Danielle Barbiea will compete in the A final of Thursday evening's 100 fly finals following day three preliminary action at the 2013 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. Barbiea became the first Tiger to advance to an A final in the Championships.

Barbiea clocked a time of 52.99 in the prelims session to place eighth in the 100 fly.

Freshman Anna Patterson was Mizzou's top finisher in 27th-place in the 200 free after swimming a 1:48.67 this morning. Three Tigers also set season bests, seniors Ashley Paterson had a 1:49.84, Brigette Selbert posted a 1:50.06 and Sydney Schaefer a 1:53.18.

Mizzou's lone participant in the 400 IM, freshman Danielle Spradlin clocked a time of 4:20.97 to advance to the C final tonight.

The day three finals session of the SEC Championships will resume at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21.