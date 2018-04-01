Barges Go Loose Near Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU - One barge sank into the Mississippi River after it was among several that came loose near the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau, Mo.
It happened Sunday morning. The loose barges forced temporary closure of the Bill Emerson Bridge at Cape Girardeau.
Most of the barges were accounted for soon after coming loose, but at least one completely sank near a flood gate.
It wasn't clear what caused the barges to come loose from the tug boat that was hauling them, nor was it immediately clear what they were carrying.
