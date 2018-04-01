Barnes-Jewish Hospital to Lease Acres of Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Weeks after the proposal appeared dead, St. Louis aldermen approve a plan to lease about nine acres of Forest Park land to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. That's according to STLtoday.com, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The hospital will pay $2 million per year for the lease, with the money going to park maintenance. Mayor Francis Slay must still sign the measure, but has indicated he will do so. The city's Estimate Board initially failed to approve the lease proposal, but reversed itself on February 23rd when comptroller Darlene Green changed her vote. Some residents objected, saying the deal sets a bad precedent.