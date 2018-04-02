Barrel Bob returns to roadside after being set on fire

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Transportation’s safety mascot, Barrel Bob, is back after repairs.

The Barrel Bob Facebook page posted on Wednesday, “That’s right folks you can’t keep a good barrel down! A special thanks to my ‘plastic surgeons’ who helped me get back out here to promote safe driving in work zones!”

Barrel Bob was taken out of commission on October 23 after being set on fire on U.S. Route 50 in Jefferson City earlier that week.

The 10-foot tall orange mascot was found slumped over on the ground. A MoDOT spokesperson said it had severe burns on the legs and torso. One leg was completely melted and the other was damaged in the fire.

At the time, MoDot said: "He has vowed to return to his post and resume his job of spreading the important message of work zone safety as soon as he is able."