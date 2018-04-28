Bartley Elementary - Mrs. Arnold - 3rd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Nearly 400 students from William Woods University graduated Saturday afternoon. Different commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate... More >>
in
FULTON - Twenty-two minors were arrested in local bars Friday night through Saturday morning. The Fulton Police Department was... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - One man died Friday evening on Highway 124 after he hit a mail box and turned upside... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) State Music Festival is back on the University of Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Richard Parrish can’t be missed on the streets of downtown Columbia when he’s petitioning. Ranked number one in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Eighteen Ugandan children orphaned by war and diseases performed a free concert named “Signs and Wonders” at Trinity... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ten members of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City became the program's first Junior Ambassadors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The annual Float Your Boat for the Food Bank races are Saturday and teams have spent the past... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing a city in southwest Missouri of having a panhandling ordinance... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - A Holts Summit community is reeling after an early morning homicide on the 10700 block of Platinum... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Six new affordable homes are now available thanks to the city of Columbia and the Columbia Community Land... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge released his decision Friday not to grant a restraining order, requested by Gov.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a confrontation between an off-duty officer and a St. Louis bar patron has led... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a robbery at a Petro Mart early Friday, and say no one has been arrested.... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old boy died after tripping and falling under a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing Central Bank on Nifong Boulevard Friday morning. According... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — A man who won a Joplin City Council seat in April has resigned after city officials contended... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday night after he allegedly shot his girlfriend while on drugs. ... More >>
in