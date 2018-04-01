Baseball Falls to SIU, Garcia Extends Hit Streak

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team fell to SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday 7-2 dropping the Tigers record to 13-20 this season. The Tigers posted seven hits in the game but were out-hit 14-7. Dusty Ross received the loss as the reliever after the go-ahead run scored in the seventh and then scored four more runs in the ninth.

The starting pitcher for the Tigers was Sophomore Eric Anderson, who threw 4.0 innings, striking out two, only allowing four hits and two runs while striking out two in 54 pitches. Brad Buehler relieved Anderson throwing 2.0 innings, allowing only four hits and striking out two.

Scott Sommerfeld led Mizzou at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI. Eric Garcia, hit leadoff for the first time this season, extended his hit streak to four games by going 2-4.

Mizzou will return home this weekend to face arch rival Kansas in a three-game conference series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.