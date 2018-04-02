Baseball Hall of Fame to Honor 3 Former Cardinals Managers

COOPERSTOWN, NY -- Baseball's Hall of Fame will honor three generations of St. Louis Cardinals' World Series champions on July 21, the day before this year's induction ceremonies.

The Hall said Wednesday there will be a special recognition for the living managers who led the Cardinals to Series titles: Red Schoendienst (1967), Whitey Herzog (1982) and Tony La Russa (2006 and 2011).

Hall president Jeff Idelson says "these three managers have united a fan base for generations and provided endless memories for Cardinals fans everywhere."

Schoendienst and Herzog are both members of the Hall. La Russa also led Oakland to the 1989 championship.

They will be praised during the Hall's awards presentation, when Tim McCarver is honored for excellence in broadcasting and Toronto Sun columnist Bob Elliott is recognized for writing.