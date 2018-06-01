Baseball League for Disabled Kids Starts in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - Starting on Saturday, disabled children in Joplin will finally be able to play baseball on a field built just for them.

The Miracle League of Joplin starts its season Saturday morning. The league will allow anyone ages 5 to 20 years old to play on a field with a flat, rubberized surface to help prevent injuries.

During the games, each player will bat once an inning. All players are safe on the bases, and every player scores a run.

The Joplin Globe reports the games will be played on Will Norton Miracle Field, which will be dedicated Friday.

The 18-year-old Norton died while driving home from his high school graduation when he was pulled from his car by the tornado that hit Joplin in May 2011.