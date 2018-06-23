Baseball Star Ripken to Help Joplin Volunteers

6 years 2 months 5 days ago Tuesday, April 17 2012 Apr 17, 2012 Tuesday, April 17, 2012 4:17:00 PM CDT April 17, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - A Baseball Hall of Fame member who set the record for consecutive games played is headed to Joplin to help with tornado recovery efforts.

Cal Ripken Jr. spent 21 years with the Baltimore Orioles and holds the Major League Baseball record with 2,632 consecutive games played.

He plans to help Habitat for Humanity volunteers rebuild two homes Wednesday morning in a Joplin neighborhood damaged by the deadly May 2011 tornado.

Ripken's visit to southwest Missouri is the first stop in a 13-city tour of Habitat volunteer projects. The trip is sponsored by Energizer Holdings Inc., a St. Louis-based battery manufacturer.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 64°
5am 64°
6am 62°
7am 63°