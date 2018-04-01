Baseball Tigers Are Regional Champs

The Missouri Tigers have won the Malibu Regional championship of the NCAA Baseball

Tournament with an 8-3 win Monday over Pepperdine.

Taylor Parker pitched five and two-thirds innings to get the win.

Brock Bond had four hits and drove in a run.

Mizzou won four consecutive games to come through the losers bracket to

win the regional title.

The Tigers eliminated Cal-Irvine, UCLA, and Pepperdine on three consecutive days.

Missouri will be one of 16 teams still alive for a national title.

The Tigers advance to play a best-of-three series at Cal State-Fullerton this

weekend. The winner of that series earns a trip to Omaha for the College Wrold Series next week.