Baseball Tigers Head West

The Pepperdine Waves, who are hosting a regional for the first time, face the fourth-seeded Tigers, winners of 13 of their last 17 games, and Tiger ace pitcher Max Scherzer.

According to Boyd's World web site's Ratings Power Index (RPI), the Malibu regional provides a tough test for Missouri.

"Hopefully, you know, we can carry over that momentum from the Texas series and then the Big 12 Tournament," said MU senior Zane Taylor, "because we always knew it was just a matter of getting hot at the right time and hopefully that's the factor here."

Designated hitter Jacob Priday said, "We struggled early hitting and everything, and now we're scoring runs against some of the top teams in the nation and that's really helping us out to win ball games. So that's what we need to keep doing."

Coach Tim Jamieson said the surprising invitation to the field of 64 won't change his team's approach.

"This year was a different because I don't think anyone expected to get in. But I think, at this stage, it's business as usual and that's what we expected from the very beginnning of the year and they're prepared to go out and win a regional."

If Missouri beats Pepperdine, MU will play the winner of the UCLA-UC-Irvine matchup which follows the Tigers' game.