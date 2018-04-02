Basketball Fans Don't Mind the Weather

Tiger and Wildcat supporters shuffled in out of the cold to see a little conference confrontation. One MU freshman left his dorm room to sit in the Zou-Crew section with the other MU super fans.

"I'm not the only super fan. It's actually me and the men in hats. The men in hats are a bunch of group of guys from Wolpers dorm," explains Matt Krocheski. "We are practically the guys who started wearing funky hats at a game."

The weather outside is freezing cold, but inside Mizzou Arena, fans got fired up today. Basketball fans from across the state braved the icy conditions to watch the Tigers take on K-State.

They say the major highways were tough to navigate in some spots.

A Kansas resident Tom Thompson says "We had to go a lot slower than normal. The roads weren't real good. The inside lane had a lot of snow still on it. The outside lane was okay but they hadn't done a real good job yet."

One Jefferson City resident says he had some trouble making it through all the slush from the capital city.

"I drive up here every day and I notice when there's snow and ice a distinct difference between Jeff City which is relatively clear and Columbia which is less than optimal," says Brad Noble a Jeff City resident.

More than 7,000 filled Mizzou arena for the game.