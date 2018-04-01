Basketball Player Death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Rising Liberty basketball star, Barrett Wepler, died on November 16th after collapsing on the court. The 18-year-old senior died around three P.M. at Liberty Hospital, where he had been in the intensive-care unit. He is the first Kansas City-area high school athlete since 2004 to die while competing. He was described as a throwback player who was best at the game's fundamentals. The six-foot-four all-conference forward averaged just over 13 points and four rebounds per game as a junior. The team canceled its appearance in the Springfield Tourney. Liberty's basketball community was already mourning after two other deaths this year. Ann Holley, wife of William Jewell head coach Larry Holley, died March 24th from acute respiratory distress syndrome. William Jewell assistant Lee Kariker, who coached 19 years, died of cancer on September 11th. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)