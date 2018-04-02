Bats Raise Concerns in Franklin County

The girl was bitten earlier this month at her home in Washington, Missouri. The bat was the third in Franklin County this year that was found to have rabies. Health officials say the girl is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. State Veterinarian Howard Pue says 23 animals have tested positive for rabies in Missouri this year. Twenty of them are bats, along with two skunks and a horse. Health officials say homeowners need to take measures to remove any bats from their house, even if the bats are in the attic.