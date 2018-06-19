Battle High Welcomes Students With Carnival and Pep Rally

COLUMBIA - Battle High School faculty, students and parents gathered at the school's brand new stadium to kick off the school year with the "Call to Battle" event Friday.

"We just wanted to have an event before school started to get all the kids excited about coming here to Battle," said parent Jennifer Walker.

Walker is a member of the Spartan Alliance, the school's version of the Parent Teacher Association, which also includes students. Her daughter plays clarinet in the school band and sings in the choir. "She's excited about coming to a new school, new buildings; there's the chance to build tradition."

At the "Call to Battle" the fall sports, band and choir were introduced. The cheerleaders performed for a crowd in the stadium stands and vendors set up to sell snow cones, hot dogs and popcorn.

Two of the school's cheerleaders said they have worked hard all summer and practiced every day in preparation of the new year. They said the inside of the school is "amazing" and are excited to start class.

The first day of school at Battle High is officially on Tuesday but freshman and sophomores will come for a half day on Monday to get acclimated to high school.