Battle of the Belt Challenge

COLUMBIA - Missouri high schools will begin competitition in the Battle of the Belt challenge. This campaign wants to catch the attention of the 34 pecent of high school students who do not wear seatbelts. Through the challenge, high schools have the chance to win cash and prizes for clicking their seatbelts on.

Young drivers are overrepresented in crashes in Missouri and nationwide. In 2009, 24 percent of car crashes in Missouri involved a driver under 21 years old.

The campaign includes educational lectures and a video contest.