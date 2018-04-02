Battle Over Development Near Battlefield

A lawsuit filed against Christian County officials says they violated their codes by approving the project without enough evidence that it would follow sewage and erosion rules. A circuit judge will hear arguments in the case this Friday. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield in Republic has 1,750 acres where Union and Confederate forces clashed on Aug. 10, 1861. Concerns about the Terrell Creek development prompted the Civil War Preservation Trust to place the site on the nation's top-10 endangered battlefields. The dispute ended when the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Foundation pledged to pay nearly $1 million to add 157 acres of historic land that was threatened by the development.