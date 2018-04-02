Battling Cancer At The Beauty Shop

"Clients confide in you and you know anything and everything about their life," Timothy Roots said. Roots owns the Roots Nouveau Salon and is participating in a new partnership to raise breast cancer awareness among his clients in mid-Missouri. "It's just so easy to do," Roots said, "To put a sign in your window."

The MU Sinclair School of Nursing is teaming up with beauty shops across Columbia to bring breast cancer resources to women and conduct a study for breast cancer survivors.

"This is a new way to tackle this problem," Jane Armer said, "to get women educated, and use beauty shops which is a familiar place for them." Armer is a researcher who hopes the new partnership will get more ethnic women to help their study.

Although ethnic women are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, they have a higher mortality rate than white women. "Ethnic women aren't represented in our study. They are affected by this just as much as anyone else," Armer said, "we hope to have at least 60 ethnic women out of 100 to participate."

The study will focus primarily on breast cancer survivors and the long-term affects of their treatment.

"The advisory board suggested we go to beauty shop owners because women develop very close relationships with their beauticians," Armer said, "it's often long-term relationships and they talk about their lives, and their health and their families."

And it's that close relationship that could save their life.