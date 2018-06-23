Baylor's Deuce Bello to Transfer to Mizzou

COLUMBIA -- KOMU 8 Sports confirmed on Monday that Baylor guard Deuce Bello will transfer to the Mizzou basketball program. Due to NCAA rules, Bello will have to sit out during the 2013-14 season but will have two years of eligibility left.

During his sophomore year at Baylor, Bello averaged 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 10.9 minutes per game. He has faced the Tigers three times in his career, all during his freshman year when the two were in the Big 12 Conference. Bello played 22 minutes and scored a career-high 13 points vs. Missouri in the 2012 Big 12 Championship Tournament game.

Bello sought a transfer from the Baylor program in hopes of seeing more playing time. He will become the sixth transfer Frank Haith and his staff have brought to the program.