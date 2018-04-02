BBB Says Rescuejoplin.org is Phony Charity

JOPLIN (AP) - The Better Business Bureau is warning that a charity soliciting donations for tornado-ravaged Joplin appears to be a fake organization.



The Southwest Missouri BBB says rescuejoplin.org is not registered as a 501c (3) nonprofit group. The organization also claims to be affiliated with "Faith Ministries International" but the BBB said no such organization is affiliated with the website.



A spokeswoman for Attorney General Chris Koster said his office also is investigating rescuejoplin.org.



Rescue Joplin does not include contact information on its site.

And The Springfield News Leader reported that the BBB has not been able to contact anyone involved with the website.