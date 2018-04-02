Beach Party in Downtown Jefferson City Tonight

JEFFERSON CITY - If you're looking for a beach near you, try downtown Jefferson City.

Tonight is the third annual Thursday night live beach party. Workers will put up 80 tons of sand on Madison street.

Restaurants will compete for best wings in the capitol area. Spectators can buy a ticket to the wings competition for $5 which will let them sample wings and vote for them.

Live bands including a Jimmy Buffet tribute band will perform.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.