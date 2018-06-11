Bear Making the Rounds in Jefferson County

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

DITTMER (AP) -- A black bear is making some high-profile appearances in Jefferson County this week. It was spotted crossing Interstate 44 near St. Clair on Sunday. Since then, it was seen near a playground in Dittmer and today there was a sighting in Festus. Missouri Department of Conservation spokeswoman Holly Berthold says bear sightings are not uncommon in the area where the bear has been spotted recently. It's believed the bear is between 150 and 200 pounds. Berthold says the black bears are afraid of humans. She advised people to make plenty of noise if they spot the bear, which will likely scare it off.