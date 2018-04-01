Beard Delivers CMU Game-Winner

FULTON, MO -- Central Methodist women's soccer midfielder Shawn Beard has demonstrated in the young season a knack for saving her best plays for late-game moments. The Moberly native scored her second consecutive game-winning goal as the Eagles completed a second-half comeback Wednesday, defeating William Woods University, 3-2, at the Firley Soccer Field.

"It was really exciting and it feels like a great accomplishment to have scored in both games," Beard said. "Jordie Retzlaff played a great ball over the top of the defense for me to run down and score on a breakaway."

Beard and forward Kayla Leeser scored two second-half goals as Central Methodist (2-0) erased a 2-1 halftime deficit.

"It definitely raised the excitement on the field," Leeser commented, referring to her game-tying goal. "We were a little down coming into the second half, but that second goal of the game really lifted us and kept us pushing for another one."

The Green and Black got on the board first in the fifth minute when midfielder Kelsey Vanzant beat Owl goalkeeper Kelly Abernathy for her first goal in 2012. William Woods' (2-2) midfielder Jamie Palermo later tied the game off an assist by Jordan McNamara. McNamara later gave the home team a one-goal advantage in the 32nd minute with her second goal of the game.

Leeser tied the contest in the 81st minute off an assist from Beard. The goal was Leeser's first of the season after scoring 10 goals in 2011, which ranked second on the team. Beard then played the role of hero in the 85th minute when she blasted the ball in the back of the net from 20 yards out for her team-leading second goal.

Central Methodist goalkeeper Brittany Andert, the reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, made four saves. Abernathy recorded seven saves.

The Eagles outshot the Owls, 19-12, including 11-3 in the final 45 minutes.

Central Methodist will host Lindenwood University-Belleville on Friday. Kickoff from Davis Field is set for 5 p.m. CT.