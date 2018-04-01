Bearden Joining Lobbyists

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Former House Speaker Pro Tem Carl Bearden is going to work at a new firm created by a pair of Capitol lobbyists. Bearden is teaming up with husband-wife lobbyists Travis and Rachel Keller Brown. They tout their new firm, Pelopidas LLC, as "comprehensive, influence management firm." It will perform lobbying, fundraising and public relations. The Browns also say Keith Kirk, a former counsel to House Speaker Rod Jetton -- is joining their firm. Bearden resigned yesterday from the House. The Republican from St. Charles was the chamber's number two ranking official and was first elected in November 2000.