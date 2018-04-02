Bears Bounce Tigers in First Round

The Bears jumped out to a hot start, posting a whopping 48 points in the first half. The Tigers climbed to within 3 at one point, but that was as close as Mizzou would get.

The Tigers' loss was only the second time in Big XII mens' tournament history that a 6-seed was defeated in the first round. The Tigers will find out Sunday if they have earned an invitation to the NIT.

Baylor advanced to play freshman sensation Kevin Durant and the 14th-ranked Texas Longhorns Friday night. Baylor lost 74-69.

