Bears Lick Chops Against Tigers

But, he was fully exposed to the feeling as the Tigers had their tails handed to them, literally and figuratively, 90-64, by a Baylor Bears team that had only one win coming into the game.

Freshman guard Curtis Jerrells led Baylor with an explosive, 28-point performance. The Bears' point guard was averaging just 9.8 points per game, but buried five out of six from three-point land. Another Baylor freshman in double figures was foward Kevin Rogers who dropped in 13 points. The Bears led by as many as 32.

Thomas Gardner led the Tigers with 25 points, 19 in the second half. Jimmy McKinney added 13 for MU, and his four rebounds put him over 400 for his career. Mizzou forward Marshall Brown had 11 points, and center Kevin Young added 10 points and six rebounds before fouling out late in the second half.

Mizzou drops to 10-11 overall, 3-7 in the Big 12. The Tigers hope coming home will change their losing ways, when they face Kansas State at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Mizzou Arena.