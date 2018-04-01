Beautiful Baby Elephant at St. Louis Zoo

AP-MO--Baby Elephant, Zoo's baby elephant gets a name ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Saint Louis Zoo's new baby Asian elephant got a name today -- "Maliha" (MAH'-lee-hah). The name means "strong" and "beautiful" in Hindi, and it got nearly eight thousand votes by mail and online voting from a field of five names. The 341-pound elephant was born August second to mother Ellie. Maliha is the first baby elephant at the zoo since her sire, Raja. Another Asian elephant is due in February. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-29-06 2016EDT