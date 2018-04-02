Beautifying Osage Beach

"I am definitely more attracted to landscaping. Whenever I come to a place it is definitely something that catches my eye," said Osage Beach worker Erin Redel.

A new ordinance would require all new businesses to use earth tone colors, have one tree for every 40 feet along the road, have parking on the side or rear of the buding, and buildings to be built no more than 75 feet above the road.

Some existing buildings like Applebee's and Bob Evans already use earth tones and landscaping.

The rules will not apply to other established businesses, however. If a chain wants to move in, they may have to lose their signature look to embrace the earth tones.

"Anything new would apply to the new ordinance, but not existing facilities," said Osage Beach city planner Cary Patterson.

"It would be nice if everybody looked the same, but I don't see that happening," Redel said. "Everyone should be able to do whatever they want to do as long as it is not outrageous."