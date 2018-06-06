Bed Bugs Case Settled In Court

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City couple learned this week they'll be getting a refund on rent after taking a bed bug issue to court.

The appeals court panel came to the conclusion that the company, Deville Properties LLC, did not take enough action towards fixing the problem after being notified about a potential infestation of bed bugs.

A local pest company, Bias Pest Control, sprayed the apartment once but says that the apartment will need to be sprayed at least two to four times to be sure the infestation ceases.

Deville Properties and the company's attorney would not comment on the case.

The company must pay the couple $405, the equivalent of one month's rent.

