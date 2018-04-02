Beeman Sentenced To One Year In Jail

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Clay County family court commissioner was sentenced yesterday to a year in prison for not disclosing a $3,500 loan from a lawyer. Patrick Beeman violated the state's judicial ethics rules by taking the loan from lawyer Steven Salmon. The Missouri Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits loans, gifts and favors to judges from lawyers who practice before them. Beeman pleaded guilty in April to federal mail fraud. Court records show that Beeman asked Salmon to keep the July 2002 loan confidential. The 54-year-old Beeman of Kansas City was family court commissioner from January 2000 to June 2005. His defense attorney says the loan from Salmon was not linked to any special consideration in court.