'Beetle Bailey' cartoonist Mort Walker dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died. He was 94.

Walker's son, Greg, said his father died Saturday at his home in Stamford, Connecticut. Greg Walker attributed the cause of death to his father's advanced age.

Mort Walker began publishing cartoons at age 11 and was involved with more than a half-dozen comic strips in his career, including "Hi and Lois," ''Boner's Ark" and "Sam & Silo." But he found his greatest success drawing Beetle, his hot-tempered sergeant and the rest of the gang at fictional Camp Swampy for more than 60 years.

Walker was an MU student. According to Sheena Rice, senior communications consultant and outreach manager at the MU News Bureau, Mort graduated from MU in 1948. During his time there he was a staffer at the Savitar and at the student humor magazine Missouri Showme.

According to the MU campus dining website, Walker and his friends spent lots of time at a restaurant called "The Shack" when he was on campus. Walker, the restaurant he frequented and the Beetle Bailey comic strip were inspirations for Mort's restaurant, which is located inside The Shack at the MU Student Center.