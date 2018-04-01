Before SEC Play, Missouri Gets Warm-Up Game

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Before Missouri dives head-first into the Southeastern Conference schedule, there's an opportunity to iron out a few kinks.

Southeastern Louisiana serves as the warm-up act on Saturday night for the Tigers, who open SEC play next weekend against No. 6 Georgia. Nobody can deny the anticipation, and there is a feeling that the opener is just something they must get through.

Missouri was 8-5 last year. Southeastern Louisiana was 3-8 last year and is 37-63 since resuming football in 2003.