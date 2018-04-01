Behavior problems boil over at Normandy schools

NORMANDY - A troubled St. Louis County school system has temporarily kicked out 20 percent of its middle-school students for disruptive behavior.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Normandy Middle School students aren't being allowed to return until their parents meet with school officials.

The Normandy school system has struggled with a state law that allows students to transfer from unaccredited to accredited school system. Paying for the transfers has left the school system in financial ruin, and its academic performance is the lowest in the state.

Over the summer, the state dissolved the district and replaced it with a state-controlled entity. Although new management replaced 45 percent of staff, discipline problems persisted. One teacher sought medical treatment after being hit in the head by a textbook.