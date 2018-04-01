Belcher Defends Decision to Keep Schools Open
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Chris Belcher said he did not regret his decision to keep school in session Thursday after an ice storm the previous night.
Some parents were upset with the move because they were worried it would be too dangerous to drive in the morning.
But, Belcher said the school took precautions necessary in order to ensure students' safety.
He said sidewalks and parking lots near all schools were pre-treated before the storm hit.
Belcher said CPS takes decisions like whether to cancel school very seriously because it can affect parents' work schedules.
"We always tell parents, if you think its unsafe, if you don't want to get out on the roads, there's no penalty or punishment [for your student]," Belcher said.
"We can get that work made up. But, we do have 17,000 students and we have to consider all aspects."
Before each winter storm, sixteen volunteers patrol Columbia streets before 5 a.m. in search of slick spots. While they found some this time, Belcher said they did not find enough to justify cancelling school.
No one has been injured due to snow-day mismanagement on CPS' behalf, according to Belcher.
However, one bus accident occur Thursday morning.
A car slid into a bus near Thornbrook subdivision on Scott Boulevard.
Some parents were upset with the move because they were worried it would be too dangerous to drive in the morning.
But, Belcher said the school took precautions necessary in order to ensure students' safety.
He said sidewalks and parking lots near all schools were pre-treated before the storm hit.
Belcher said CPS takes decisions like whether to cancel school very seriously because it can affect parents' work schedules.
"We always tell parents, if you think its unsafe, if you don't want to get out on the roads, there's no penalty or punishment [for your student]," Belcher said.
"We can get that work made up. But, we do have 17,000 students and we have to consider all aspects."
Before each winter storm, sixteen volunteers patrol Columbia streets before 5 a.m. in search of slick spots. While they found some this time, Belcher said they did not find enough to justify cancelling school.
No one has been injured due to snow-day mismanagement on CPS' behalf, according to Belcher.
However, one bus accident occur Thursday morning.
A car slid into a bus near Thornbrook subdivision on Scott Boulevard.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
in
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
10:00aGive
10:30aThe Champion Within
11:00aNHL Hockey
10:00aDiscover the Truth
10:30aIn Search of the Lord's Way
11:00aPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy