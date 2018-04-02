Belfonte Recalls Some Ice Cream With Peanut Butter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Belfonte Ice Cream is recalling two types of ice cream that contain peanut butter because of the potential of salmonella contamination.

The Kansas City-based company announced Tuesday that it was voluntarily recalling 56-ounce containers of Home Run Sundae and Mama's Choice Reverse Peanut Butter Pie. The ice cream was sold between April 2010 and October 2012 in retail and convenience stores in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The company says the recall was prompted by Sunland Inc.'s recall of everything made in its New Mexico plant after a peanut butter sold at Trader Joe's groceries was linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Belfonte says Sunland notified its peanut butter blend supplier that their products could be contaminated with salmonella. Belfonte has received no reports of illnesses caused by its ice cream.