Belle mayor crashes into ambulance during call

Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Department

BELLE - The mayor of Belle, who is also a volunteer firefighter, crashed into the back of an ambulance that was responding to a call on Monday, according to a post on Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman's Facebook page.

Heitman said first responders said Mayor Steve Vogt hit the back of the ambulance while they responded to a call and that Vogt did not have all of his required emergency equipment activated.

"Vogt has previously been warned by Marshal Joe Turnbough for operating his personal vehicle in this manner, and putting citizens in danger," Heitman wrote.

Turnbough and Vogt are currently in a disagreement over the city's employment of an ex-officer. You can read the Target 8 investigation about that controversy here.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a verbal warning, according to Heitman. The sheriff said no one was injured and it is unknown if citations may be issued later.