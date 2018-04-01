Belle Police Look For Robbery Suspect

Over the past nine days, five businesses have been broken into in the Belle City limits. The suspect has done extensive damage to the businesses.

Early Sunday morning the suspect struck again this time at the Belle High School. In a video from the Belle Police Department, the suspect was caught on a surveillance camera prior to breaking into the high school using a concrete block to break through the door.

Police say the suspect later came back wearing a mask and took several items from the school including money.

If you have any information on the suspect in the video or the robberies please contact the Belle Police Department at 573-368-9248.