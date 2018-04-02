Beltran, Cards Top LA 3-2 in 13 in NLCS Opener

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Carlos Beltran capped his latest scintillating postseason performance with an RBI single in the 13th inning early Saturday that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the NL championship series opener.

Beltran hit a two-run double early, then threw out a runner at the plate from right field in the 10th to keep the score tied.

In the 13th, he singled into the right-field corner with one out against Kenley Jansen.

It was the longest postseason game for the Dodgers since the 1916 World Series.

Game 2 is Saturday afternoon.