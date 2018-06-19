Beltran Drives in Three Runs as Cardinals Beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (AP) --Carlos Beltran hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth against his former team and Shelby Miller beat the reigning World Series champion San Francisco Giants in his second career start, spoiling Buster Posey's MVP party with a 6-3 win for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Pete Kozma had three hits, drove in a run and scored for St. Louis from the No. 8 spot in the order, Matt Holliday singled in a run and Matt Carpenter added an RBI single in the ninth.

Beltran also hit an RBI single in the first against Ryan Vogelsong in a matchup of the teams that won the past three World Series - and a rematch of last fall's NL championship series won in seven games by the Giants.