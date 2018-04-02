Beltran, Freese Fuel Cards as Kyle Lohse Owns Reds

5 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 10 2012 Apr 10, 2012 Tuesday, April 10, 2012 8:58:00 PM CDT April 10, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Carlos Beltran and David Freese homered again on Tuesday night, and Kyle Lohse provided another stingy performance, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The defending World Series champions are 5-1 for the first time since 2008.

Beltran, counted on to help make up for the loss of Albert Pujols, hit his third homer off Mike Leake (0-1). Freese, the World Series MVP, added a two-run shot off Leake -- also his third.

St. Louis came into the game leading the majors with nine homers.

Lohse (2-0) has made impressive starts in Florida's summery warmth and Cincinnati's April chill. The right-hander beat the Marlins 4-1 last Wednesday. He gave up four hits and Joey Votto's sacrifice fly in six innings on Tuesday.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 30°
11am 32°
12pm 35°
1pm 35°