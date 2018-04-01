Beltran Leaves Game Three with Strained Knee

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Cardinals outfielder Carlos Beltran has left Game 3 of the NL championship series with a strained left knee.

The All-Star right fielder exited after grounding out in the first inning and Matt Carpenter took his place in the second. St. Louis says Beltran is day to day.

The Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are tied at one game each. Game 4 is Thursday night.

Beltran leads the Cardinals with a .400 postseason batting average. He has three home runs and six RBIs in the playoffs this year.

Beltran leads all players with eight extra-base hits in the playoffs this year. He is a career .375 hitter in the postseason.

It was not certain how Beltran got hurt. He appeared to move down the line after grounding out.